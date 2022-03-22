Lead contamination in groundwater on Atlanta's West Side is an issue for residentsLead from debris left behind after buildings were torn down had become a major issue for residents in one neighborhood on Atlanta's West Side.

8 hours ago

Focus Atlanta - Retool Your SchoolThe Home Depot is giving select Historically Black Colleges and Universities and opportunity to retool the school. Votes are accepted through the end of March.

1 day ago

Focus Atlanta - American Red CrossRed Cross Giving Day is March 23rd in Georgia. We provide some ways to get engaged.

1 day ago

Focus Atlanta - Take Control of Your Diabetes RiskChief Medical Officer with Web MD discusses his new book, "Take Control of Your Diabetes Risk".

1 day ago

Focus Atlanta - Insight Into a Bright MindDr. Nicole Tetreault provides tips on how to keep your children engaged and stimulated.

1 day ago

Metro Atlanta Lease-To-Own Option Opens Doors For Aspiring HomeownersA lease-to-own program is offering a solution to the affordable home crisis and giving local renters a chance at homeownership.

2 days ago

Supporting Law Enforcement Officers' Mental Health and SafetyUS Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke in Atlanta at a law enforcement conference Thursday, pledging support from the Department of Justice for funding of health and wellness grants to support suicide prevention and other mental health initiatives.

4 days ago

Atlanta Public Schools Launching New Show for Latino CommunityAtlanta Public Schools is launching a new show to highlight its Hispanic community. The show is posted on YouTube and is called Hola APS, featuring news and information about people and events in the community.

5 days ago

Peachtree Shared Space Project Coming to EndThe shared-space project along Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, which reduced traffic lanes and allowed space for pedestrians during the pandemic, is being ended by Mayor Andre Dickens' office. Protesters are upset that the project is being removed.

5 days ago

Atlanta Asian Justice Rally Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Spa ShootingsThe Atlanta Asian Justice Rally Coalition held a rally on the one-year anniversary of the spa shootings, remembering the eight victims killed.

5 days ago

Atlanta ‘Trapezium’ Students Celebrate Pi Day Through Virtual Math ClubSome local elementary school students celebrated Pi Day on March 14, 2022 virtually with other students across the nation. They’re part of a national math club called Trapezium.

6 days ago

Atlanta Area Academy Prepares For Potential Arrival Of Ukrainian StudentsFugees Family, an Atlanta area non-profit that supports refugee and immigrant students, is now preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian refugee students.

6 days ago

Atlanta Area Motorists Are Taking MARTA To Skip High Gas PricesMany motorists are finding that it is less expensive to take MARTA as opposed to spending in excess of $150 a week to drive to work.

6 days ago

Atlanta's Mayor, Police Chief Address Efforts To Combat Crime, Street RacingCity of Atlanta officials gave an update on efforts to combat crime, including the ongoing issue of street racing. The problem has been ongoing in the city and suburban areas for several years.

6 days ago

Focus Atlanta - Women's History MonthJoy Altimare provides insight on how companies can move toward diversity and inclusivity.

8 days ago

Focus Atlanta - Black Women of BeautyCollectively, the owners of Tropic Isle Living, Honey Baby Naturals and Mixed Chicks have come together to build resources for black and brown female business owners in the beauty space.

8 days ago

Focus Atlanta - Fanbase presents FlickzFanbase provides content providers with a way to monetize their creativity.

8 days ago

Focus Atlanta - Rockstar Culture LabsPepsico will launch the Rockstar Culture Lab at the Atlanta University Center in April. It will give talented students and community members opportunities to explore their music and recording talents.

8 days ago

Peace Walk Honors 90th Birthday of Ambassador Andrew YoungAtlantans came together on Thursday at Centennial Olympic Park for an honorary peace walk to commemorate the 90th birthday of Andrew Young. Young said he wanted the walk to be a silent walk as people reflected upon the violence in the world -- including the Ukraine Crisis.

11 days ago

Delta Air Lines Pilots Protesting Extended Schedules, Staff ShortagesPilots at Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines demonstrated at the Hartsfield-Jackson South Terminal on Thursday, to make travelers aware of the staffing shortages and extended schedules they say they are facing from management at the air carrier.

11 days ago

CARE Helping Families As They Push To Leave UkraineAtlanta-based international non-profit CARE is working to provide food, medicine and other supplies to evacuees from Ukraine as they leave that war-torn nation.

12 days ago

Landscapers Digging Their Way Around Record High Gas PricesMetro Atlanta landscapers are working to come up with creative ways to help maintain their businesses with record-high gas prices affecting their bottom line through this period.

12 days ago

Honoring International Women's Day at The Atlanta History CenterThe Atlanta History Center is honoring the Women's Suffrage Movement with an exhibit that details women who have been trailblazers over the years for women's rights.

13 days ago

Skyrocketing Gas Prices Taking A Bite Out of Metro Drivers' WalletsMetro Atlanta drivers are finding a way to handle skyrocketing gas prices. We spoke with truck drivers as well as rideshare drivers to find out how they are coping with gas prices that have entered record territory as a by-product of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

13 days ago