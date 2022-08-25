ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) – During its first annual Morning of Hope, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia spotlighted the organization’s efforts to address poverty, homelessness and lack of affordable healthcare of Georgia.

Members of the organization, volunteers and supporters crowded the ballroom at the Westin Perimeter Hotel and enjoyed an early morning breakfast during the program, which was centered around a theme of hope.

“Hope truly does change when it comes to lifting people out of hardship and misfortune,” said SVdP Georgia CEO Patrick McNulty.

Staggering statistics showing 1 in 8 Georgians are facing hunger, and the state has the 6th highest share of low-income areas where neighbors lack housing, healthcare and access to food.

Three guests, listed as Voices of Hope on the program, shared their personal testimonies about how the organization has given them hope and why it matters. They say SVdP’s food pantries, community pharmacy and Motel 2 Home Program delivered them from hopelessness.

“St. Vincent de Paul actually assisted me in finding a home and getting out of a hotel, which I thought like, I was hopeless. I thought, ‘How will I get approved,” said Francheska Rivas, an SVdP Motel 2 Home Program participant.

“It was a breath of fresh air, I mean, to be able to keep the roof over my head and to be able to put groceries in my home,” said Marica Allen, an SVdP Food Pantry shopper.

“Once I got my medications, I was able to get secure,” said Derrick Crumpler, an SVdP pharmacy patient. “It was a cornerstone to lift my spirit and to actually use the wings of hope.”

Mayor Andre Dickens received the 2022 Hope Builder Award for his role in carrying out the organization’s mission.

“It was my mother who instilled in me and my sister the incredible sense of hope that I have. I believe that anything under the sun is possible,” he said.

Other speakers reflected on the importance of hope. “Hope comes in so many different ways, it hits you at so many different times in your life that sometimes, it’s like an opportunity. You don’t want it to pass, but sometimes, it’s hard to recognize,” said College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Butler.

“We’re all in with each and every one of you that are here today, giving of your time, giving of your effort,” said Georgia Power President and CEO Chris Womack.

Supporters say that effort continues. “The hope is that you will continue to live with abundance and positivity and hope founded on faith and serving in love,” said Ann Cramer, a senior consultant with Coxe Curry & Associates.

St. Vincent de Paul is continuing its call to action, urging more supporters to join their mission of hope.