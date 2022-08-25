DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters.
According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"Hardworking families are struggling to keep food on the table because food prices have increased every month this year and are now 12 percent higher than last summer," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond in a statement. "DeKalb County and our faith partners are working to lessen the impact of these rising prices."
The distribution effort will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m., at the following locations:
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
County officials said the effort is being funded and purchased using federal American Rescue Plan funds. Since May 2020, DeKalb County has distributed about 85,000 boxes of food.