Caden Harris is the CEO of Caden Teaches, a company focused on teaching financial literacy to kids through events, workshops and kid-friendly products and activities. (photo: Caden Teaches)

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) – A young business owner is making a big investment in financial literacy, giving thousands of kids some life lessons on managing money.

Like most business owners, Caden Harris likes to prioritize his day, checking his emails and going through his supply list. In his case, he’s making sure he has what’s needed to run Caden Teaches, a business he launched over four years ago with a $200 investment from his dad.

“Most kids graduate from high school without even knowing the basics about financial literacy,” he said. “I took it upon myself to learn about financial literacy and teach it to kids in a way that they could understand.

The 12-year-old speaker, author and CEO has helped 5,000 kids so far, with a goal of guiding 500,000 kids to financial success.

“I teach kids how to earn, save, budget and invest money throughout my products, such as my financial flash cards, my activity book and my newest project, my financial bus,” Harris said.

He raised $50,000 to renovate a bus into a financial classroom, where kids learn how to manage bank accounts, budget for groceries and invest in stocks. He also hosts workshops.

“This bus is super huge. I love it a lot, and I’m gonna learn a lot more stuff,” said Bryson Hardy, a student who recently toured the bus.

Harris says it’s good to collaborate with other business owners, like his own sister, Kennedi Harris, who runs K-lock, a business specializing in multivitamins for kids and dolls.

“My brother teaches me how to separate my personal money with my business money,” she said.

The City of Stonecrest and Rockdale County recently recognized Caden’s success.

“We need to learn about financial literacy at younger ages, so we can have better cities and communities,” he said.

He’s hosting his next workshop this weekend and plans to educate adults in the near future.