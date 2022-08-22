Atlanta Police released a photo on Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022, of a person they said they believe responsible for the shooting of three persons in Midtown Atlanta. Photos: Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a female suspect has been taken into custody following shootings that left two persons dead and another hurt in Midtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Following the shootings, police cordoned off an area of Midtown Atlanta while they canvassed the area in search of the suspect.

According to police, at about 1:45 pm, officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1280 West Peachtree Street. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Investigators said that one of the victims had died, while the second person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While investigating the first shooting, officers received a call of another person shot from a nearby address — 1100 Peachtree Street. When officers arrived there, they found one more person shot at that location. That person was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect was described as a black female, and photographs of the suspect were released showing her wearing jeans and a top with black and white stripes.

Investigators said the last shots were reportedly fired at about 2:15 pm.

Following a manhunt for the suspect, she was later taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport by authorities.