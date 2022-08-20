TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News AT 10)– North Florida Avenue will be closed to thru traffic from East Hillsborough Avenue to East Osborne Avenue beginning August 22. The Closure will last at least three weeks, depending on the weather and underground conditions.

While thru traffic is being detoured to Nebraska Avenue, local business traffic is being maintained. Motorists can access businesses north of West Crest Avenue via Hillsborough Avenue and can access businesses south of West Crest Avenue via Osborne Avenue.

“We know construction is an inconvenience, but this project is essential to reducing flooding in the community, including on Florida Avenue,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “We encourage residents to continue visiting their favorite Florida Avenue businesses during this time. It might take a little extra time, but it will mean a lot to the local economy.”

During the closure, construction crews working on the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project will install 8-foot-wide by 5-foot-tall box culverts and 72-inch diameter stormwater pipe.

To reduce flooding on Florida Avenue, crews will replace two stormwater curb inlets on Florida Avenue at West Crest Avenue and install four more curb inlets just to the north. They will also add two stormwater inlets on East Frierson at Florida Avenue to catch even more rainwater before it makes its way to Florida Avenue.

During construction, crews will remove and relocate a 12-inch drinking water main to make room for the 72-inch stormwater pipe. The City launched this multi-million-dollar project in November 2021 to improve stormwater drainage and reduce flooding in Southeast Seminole Heights.

Construction of the Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project is being coordinated with other City departments to maximize community benefits.

Crews are installing new drinking water pipelines to replace old, inadequate pipes, reducing the potential for future water main breaks and leaks. Transportation improvements on Central Avenue between Osborne Avenue and Hillsborough Avenue – including raised crosswalks, a flashing beacon and a designated bike lane – will enhance vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle safety around Hillsborough High School.

Construction will cost approximately $39 million, which includes $29.1 million for stormwater improvements, $8.9 million for water improvements and $555,000 for transportation improvements.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is co-funding approximately $15.8 million for eligible stormwater design, permitting and construction costs for the project.