ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — The Atlanta Underground Film Festival (AUFF) is showcasing the work of more than 100 films this weekend. This comes as the independent film industry is making a big comeback after taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside the RoleCall Theater at Ponce City Market on Friday, moviegoers enjoyed the works of several independent filmmakers, with countless scenes playing out on a movie screen during the 19th annual festival.

“Just being able to see all the creativity is really awesome, all these people coming together making these awesome films,” said Evan Swider, an indie film fan.

“As a filmmaker myself, I find it super important to support local filmmakers, independent film,” said his sister, Emma Swider.

The indie film industry lost billions during the pandemic, but the tables are turning. “We’ve seen more film submissions this year than we did before the pandemic,” said AUFF Co-Founder Lauren Kitchens.

Filmmakers like Kent Smith are glad to showcase their hard work. “This is huge. This is what filmmakers do, and we learn a lot from it. The audience is really what it’s all about,” Smith said. His film “The Little Package” is about a couple that receives a lot more than expected. “One of the things I think about as a filmmaker that’s exciting is to see people coming out and having a good time,” he said.

AUFF organizers are glad to give the filmmakers a platform. “It’s so important in Atlanta to support the indie film scene, because there are so many people that are moving here, and the industry is just growing and growing,” said Kitchens.

The festival continues through Sunday. For more information, click here.