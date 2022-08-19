Some people with student loans received a notice Thursday from their servicer that their next payment would automatically debit at the beginning of next month — but the Education Department said any communications from servicers about payments restarting was sent in error.

The clock is ticking down on the expiration at the end of the month of the student loan payment pause, a pandemic measure that halted borrowers’ payments and set their interest rate to zero. But student loan servicer Nelnet sent borrowers an email saying payments would automatically debit Sept. 1 and to check their website up to three days prior to make changes to that scheduled debit.

It is not clear how many borrowers received the message.

Hours after the notification went out, Nelnet sent out a second email saying payments remain paused due to COVID-19.

“Earlier today we emailed you that your student loan payment would be automatically withdrawn from your bank account on September 1, 2022,” it read. “Please disregard that email. It shouldn’t have been sent. We apologize for any confusion or concern it may have caused you.”

