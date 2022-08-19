ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — Gospel legend Marvin Sapp was in Atlanta for a star-studded red carpet event Wednesday night at Regal Atlantic Station.
He joined cast members for TV One's world premiere movie screening of "Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story."
Several celebrities attended, greeting fans on the red carpet before the crowd filled the theater.
The film is based on Sapp's life growing up in Michigan, his teen struggles with alcoholism and his rise in the gospel music industry. It also depicts his wife Malinda Sapp's unsuccessful battle with colon cancer.
Sapp told Atlanta Now’s Valencia Jones what he hopes viewers will take away from his story. “The things that happen in your life are not for your detriment, but they’re for your betterment, and as long as you, as an individual, hold fast and hold onto God, you can get through whatever circumstance comes your way,” he said.
Cast members held a Q & A after the screening, also encouraging more people of color to get colon cancer screening.
The story premieres on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on TV One.