ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — Monkeypox cases are on the rise nationwide, including here in Georgia. Atlanta Now’s Valencia Jones shares how local advocates and health officials are responding.

Organizers of the Saving Ourselves Symposium prepared for a big weekend of workshops and listening sessions at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.

“It prioritizes LGBTQIA communities. It’s unapologetically Black. The overarching conversation is around HIV and how it impacts the community,” said Southern AIDS Coalition Director of Community Investment Mardrequs Harris, adding how it also interacts with culture, Blackness and queerness.

Organizations like Thrive SS are looking forward to providing resources. “It’s amazing. For one, it gives us an opportunity to be affirmed, it gives us an opportunity to see that there are so many organizations that are galvanized to help the LGBTQ+ community,” said Thrive SS Board Member Nathan Townsend.

While raising awareness for HIV, they’re also addressing the monkeypox virus. “What we’ve been doing is to help prioritize the selection process for vaccinations. The health departments have established protocols for community-based organizations to solicit networks to provide people who they feel are most at risk,” Townsend said.

Georgia had the fifth largest number of cases in the country as of Thursday afternoon, with over 1,030 cases. The state has declined to declare a public health emergency.

“This is not a danger to the public at large, at this point. Now, we are working really, really hard to keep it that way,” said Fulton County Board of Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. David Holland. He added, “It’s certainly an emergency for the people that are being affected by this.”

It’s a challenge with limited vaccines. “Men who have sex with men, trans women who that have sex with men, who’ve had multiple sexual partners in the previous 14 days are also individuals that we are prioritizing for vaccines,” Holland said.

For the LGBTQ+ community, it’s also about eliminating inequities and disparities. Advocates at the SOS conference are calling their blueprint the Black print.

“How do we save ourselves? What do we need? Where are we lacking, and what can we do to kind of turn the tide to make things what they need to be for us to actually find wholeness, wellness and to love ourselves even more,” said Harris.

The conference continues through Sunday.