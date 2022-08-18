ATLANTA (CBS News) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to dismiss a subpoena brought by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office regarding a grand jury’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s behavior after losing the 2020 election. In court documents filed Wednesday, Kemp’s attorneys said the governor received a subpoena on Aug. 4 after a scheduled July interview was canceled.

Kemp’s attorneys argue the subpoena “is barred by sovereign immunity,” “improperly seeks to invade established common law executive and attorney-client privileges” and is being sought for “improper political purposes.”

Kemp was previously scheduled to provide the grand jury with recorded video testimony on July 25, but his attorneys said the district attorney’s office canceled the voluntary interview after the governor asked about the scope of it.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began the investigation after she took office in January 2021. She asked a panel of judges that month for the special grand jury because of “information indicating a reasonable probability” that the election “was subject to possible criminal disruptions.” She also said in her request that the grand jury would be needed because “a significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony.”

