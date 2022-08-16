The family of Carlether Foley, 36, who was reportedly killed in an accidental shooting, is looking for answers and justice nearly one year after her death. (photo: Jacquline Foley).

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — A family is left shattered and looking for answers nearly a year after a Gwinnett County woman was killed in what police called an accidental shooting.

The grief and loss are still overwhelming for Carlether Foley’s family in Houston, Texas, where she was raised before moving to the Atlanta area.

“She was somebody. She was my daughter, and nobody had the right to take my baby away from me,” said Jacquline Foley, her mother.

Gwinnett County police say her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson, who was 22 years old at the time, had accidentally fired a gun inside his Duluth apartment next door on September 25, 2021. “It had been shot through the wall, through the headboard. I just don’t understand how that could happen,” Foley said.

The bullet killed her 36-year-old daughter while she slept, and her teenage grandson found his mother dead. “He kept calling her name and talking to her, and she never responded,” Foley said.

Police charged Williamson with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. Family members say he was not indicted and was later released from jail. They’re now looking for answers and justice for Foley’s daughter and her teenage grandson, whose mother was taken from him too soon.

“My grandson told me three weeks ago, ‘Mimi, I just realized my mother is not coming back.’ He’s 18 years old,” Foley said.

Police declined to comment on the case, saying it’s still under investigation. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed later in the afternoon that Williamson was released on bond on October 13, 2021, and they declined further comment. The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

“You shouldn’t be able to get away and say, ‘It was an accident,’” said Foley. “I deserve answers. My grandson deserves answers. My family deserves answers.”

Foley said the family will be in Gwinnett County in September for the one-year anniversary of her daughter’s death.