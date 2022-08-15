COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — College Park broke ground on a pedestrian bridge and trail that’s building connections in more ways than one.

The future Gateway Pedestrian Bridge and Trail has community leaders cheering about the future. After nearly 10 years in the making, the groundbreaking on Monday brought tears to Congressman David Scott’s eyes, after the city announced the bridge will bear his name.

“Congressman Scott, we are so incredibly grateful for your steadfast efforts to make this pedestrian bridge a reality,” said College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom. “It is yet another way that we are building the community that we deserve.”

“I didn’t mean to get emotional. Sometimes, the tears just well up,” said Scott, who represents Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. “I had a tremendous team helping me, and of course, leading that charge, was God Almighty.”

The more than $15 million project will give pedestrians and cyclists a safe way to get from the Georgia International Convention Campus and the Skytrain People Mover to Downtown College Park. It’s just over a mile long and 10 feet wide. The city received grant money from the Atlanta Regional Commission to fund 80% of the costs. Business owners and neighbors say they look forward to where it will take them.

“It’s gonna be a great assessment, a great bridge to bring both sides of College Park together,” said Tangie Warrior, a resident and board member of the College Park Citizens Association.

Julian Nabaa, the owner of The Corner Grille Restaurant, says he’ll welcome the foot traffic. “It’s actually gonna come right down the same street as John Wesley, which my restaurant is located on, so it’s gonna be an economic impact for me, so I’m excited,” he said.

The bridge will go a step beyond connecting people. “Bridge builders provide resources or the opportunity for resources to be made available that may not have been available without their intervention,” said Business Industrial Development Authority Board Chair Jamelle McKenzie.

“There are two rules for achieving success. Get started and get going,” said Interim City Manager Jackson Myers.

The construction is expected to take about 14 to 16 months to complete.