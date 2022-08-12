The federal government is investigating former President Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act, according to the unsealed search warrant that was executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence Monday and reviewed by CBS News. The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents when it conducted the search.

According to the unsealed warrant, the FBI collected boxes marked top secret, secret and confidential, as well as documents marked top secret/sensitive compartmented information, photos, and information about the president of France, among other things.

The ex-president’s defense team on Friday did not object to the warrant’s release. Trump himself said late Thursday in a statement that he encouraged the warrant’s release. On Friday, he posted on Truth Social ahead of the warrant’s release that the documents were “all declassified” and the FBI “didn’t need to ‘seize anything.'”

“They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

