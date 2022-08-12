ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out The BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival. Atlanta Now’s Valencia Jones shares why it’s bringing both entertainment and healing to the community.

The BeREGGAE Fest, the largest festival of its kind in the Southeast, is back for a 9th year, bringing lots of entertainment, music, food and vendors to Piedmont Park and drawing people from near and far.

“This is a wonderful event. Everyone should come out, take a walk, and take a look at all of the vendors,” said Tracey Proby who came from Chicago with her family.

There’s a big lineup of celebrities like Chi Ching Ching, a Jamaican music artist on Sean Paul’s record label. “My vibe is always alive, so I’m gonna have the people dancing and having a good time,” he said. Wayne Wonder, CeeLo Green and Tito Puente Jr. will hit the stage on Sunday.

This year’s theme has everything to do with healing for Black, indigenous and people of color. “We have a self-healing sanctuary that’s been organized by Reproductive Justice Resilience Project,” said Olimatta Taal, the festival’s publicist. The sanctuary includes herbalists, massage therapists and vendors like Esscents of Julia, sharing natural skin care items.

“Everything started from our deodorants, because of the simple fact that you can break out, you can get lumps, you can get clogs, and natural deodorants over time help to eliminate that,” said Esscents of Julia Owner Ashley Julia Boyd.

There are plenty of food options and opportunities to get a little exercise in trying to get to them all. “There’s every type of food you can think of, from Southern cuisine to African American cuisine, from other parts of the United States, including every Caribbean country you can think of,” Taal said.

Organizers say supporting the community makes it all worth it.

“This is actually a fundraiser for the Hand Over Fist Foundation and all types of organizations are going to benefit, including mine, the Connie Tucker Legacy Foundation,” Taal said.

“The fest continues through Sunday, August 14. For more information, click here.