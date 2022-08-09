MIAMI (CBS News) — Federal agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Monday as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.

People familiar with the matter said the move represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Trump was in New York and not at his Palm Beach estate while the search was being conducted.

The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. It occurs amid a separate grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and adds to the potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another run.

Click here for more from CBS News Miami