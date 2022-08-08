LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Singer, songwriter, and actress Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at 73.
Her husband John Easterling announced her passing on her Facebook page saying, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
She fought a decades-long battle with breast cancer.
Easterling continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”
