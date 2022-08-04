MIAMI (CBS News) – The number of monkeypox cases in Florida is on the rise. The state’s health department tally is now at 525 cases.

New national data shows the number of new monkeypox cases is doubling about every week. There have been more than 6,300 reported cases across 48 states.

New York, California, and Illinois have declared states of emergency to help fight the outbreak. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he would not declare a state of emergency.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus is spread mostly through close intimate contact. The virus can also be transmitted by direct contact with an active rash, or indirect contact with an active rash through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing.

Monkeypox is not considered a highly contagious disease, and the risk of contracting it is generally low.

Signs of the infection typically begin with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headache, tiredness and muscle aches, and swelling of the lymph nodes. It then progresses to a rash on the face and body. The duration of illness is usually two to four weeks.

Click here for more from CBS News.