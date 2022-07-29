DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (ATLANTA NOW NEWS AT 10) — DeKalb County Government officials are working together with the DeKalb County School District and local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 book bags filled with school supplies along with fresh produce, chicken and lunch box snacks on Saturday, July 30.
The distribution will include thousands of clear book bags filled with a pack of 12 pencils, a pack of 12 pens, a ruler, a pack of 24 crayons, a composition notebook, a three-subject notebook, notebook paper, a pack of erasers, a flash drive, and a calculator.READ MORE: The House Passes Ban On Assault-Style Weapons
In addition, there will be 5,000 boxes of 100% Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken parts, plus lunch box snacks including cereal, cookies, and juice.READ MORE: Top Florida Education Official Tells Schools They Have No Obligation To Follow New Federal Title IX Non-Discrimination Guidance
“We are pleased to partner with the DeKalb County School District and our faith community to help parents prepare to send their children back to school,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the following locations:
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084
- Saint Phillip A.M.E., 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30317
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
DeKalb County officials said the county is utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the food for the distribution. According to a county release, more than 80,000 boxes of food has been distributed since May 2020.