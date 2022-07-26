PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives with the Burglary and Pawn Unit Arrested a St. Petersburg man on July 23, for Dealing in Stolen Property, Damage or Removal of Tomb or Monument and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Douglas Deck, 31, was arrested on Saturday by detectives.

According to reports, from July 12, to July 13, over 125 bronze vases were removed from cemetery plots at Memorial Park Funeral Home, located at 5750 49th Street North in St. Petersburg. The vases were affixed to concrete headstones on gravesites throughout the cemetery to allow for flowers to be placed as ornamental decorations. The removal of the vases resulted in a loss of approximately $150,000.

Detectives learned patrol deputies responded to a local scrap metal yard on July 21, and recovered 124 of the stolen bronze vases. Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify Deck as the subject who sold the vases to the scrap yard for a total payout of approximately $1149.60.

Deck was arrested and charged with four counts of Dealing in Stolen Property, one count Damage or Removal of Tomb or Monument and one count Possession of a Controlled Substance. Upon his arrest, Deck was found to be in possession of .25 grams of Fentanyl.

Deck was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation continues.