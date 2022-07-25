The City of Dunwoody celebrates the groundbreaking of a new park on Perimeter Center East. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, with the city's first splash pad opening by next summer. (photo: Valencia Jones)

Dunwoody, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — The City of Dunwoody broke ground on a multi-million dollar park at Perimeter Center East, proceeding with plans that were initiated before the pandemic halted the project.

Dunwoody neighbors like Arnold Heller don’t mind the construction noise in Perimeter Center one bit. “I’ve been out there almost every day, watching the workmen,” said Heller, who is known for riding a bicycle around the neighborhood.

After a two-year delay, crews are clearing the way for the new five-acre park. “I’ve been waiting for this park to get built, and I’m very excited at the groundbreaking that’s taking place today,” Heller said.

Elected and city officials were excited as well.

“There are at least 6,000 people who live within a third of a mile, and they’ve had no recreation space, except for what’s provided in their apartment communities,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

They’ll soon have a playground, pavilions and the city’s first splash pad, with the American Rescue Plan funding the $3 million project. “This project was originally going to be funded by hotel/motel taxes, and as you can imagine, during the pandemic, that revenue source dried up,” said Deutsch.

Neighbors will also have access to the Dunwoody Trailway, connecting them to the Georgetown neighborhood and ultimately to Brook Run Park.

“I’m very excited, especially as a dog owner for them to have somewhere closer to our building to walk to,” said Bri Allen, who was walking her dogs at the time.

Dunwoody currently has eight hotels, and the city is constructing a ninth one in Perimeter Center. “It’ll be easy access for a lot of people, as well as easy access to the hotels. When people come to visit Dunwoody, they’ll have a nice place to go and enjoy some time with their families,” said Post 3 City Councilman Tom Lambert.

The city expects to complete the construction by the end of the year, and the splash pad should be open in time for next summer. Neighbors can submit their ideas on what to name the park by July 31 by emailing parks@dunwoodyga.gov. For naming rules, click here.

Once more funding is available, the city is also planning to build a park at the old Austin Elementary School site.