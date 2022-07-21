A baby dolphin needed to be rescued after becoming entangled in the remnants of a crab trap left under a pier in Florida, according to officials. The distressed dolphin was discovered by lifeguards with the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department on Wednesday when they first noticed an adult dolphin circling the pier area, according to fire officials. ìOne of the fire department lifeguards noticed a dolphin circling the same area near Pier 60 and also saw a dark shape bobbing there,î reads the statement posted on Facebook by fire officials. ìWhen he went out to investigate, he found a young dolphin tangled in the ropes of a crab trap.î The baby dolphin was found in shallow water and lifeguards were able to free it from the ropes, according to the statement. Clearwater Marine Aquarium\'s Rescue Team responded to the scene and attempted to reconnect the baby dolphin with its mother, according to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. ìUpon release, the animal began swimming towards the shore and was struggling to swim in the open water,î reads the statement from the aquarium. ìThe Southeast Stranding Network and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) directed us to transport the animal to SeaWorld for rehabilitation.î