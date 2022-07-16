HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school employee on multiple counts of possession of child pornography on Friday, July 15.

Sean Shafer, 23, was arrested after a search warrant revealed 15 confirmed child pornography files on his electronic devices, according to officials.

HCSO detectives were made aware of Shafer’s illegal internet activity through a cyber tip in May. Shafer is employed as a paraprofessional, working as a teacher’s aide at Mulrennan Middle School. At this time, no students are suspected of being victims. All of the images appear to have been obtained off the internet.

“The well-being of children should be the top priority for all of our school district employees, so it is especially upsetting that someone who works in the classroom would share obscene images of children online,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our office will continue working diligently to find and arrest any individual who seeks to take advantage of minors or aides in their victimization.”

Shafer is facing 15 counts of possession of child pornography, 26 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, and one count of possession of obscene material.