Proceeds from the Sisters By Choice 18th Annual Pink Ribbon 5K Run Walk will go to the organization's mobile breast clinic to reach underserved areas around Georgia. (photo: Reggie Raymond)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The race to end breast cancer continues with the 18th Annual Pink Ribbon 5K Run Walk at Piedmont Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The race holds special meaning for Dr. Nailah Abdulbaaqee and her husband, Reggie Raymond. They plan to run as a tribute to their champion, her mother, who died of breast cancer last year.

“My mother, Sakinah Abdulbaaqee, was a long-standing breast cancer survivor of 17 years, and Sisters By Choice was a very supportive support group,” said Abdulbaaqee.

Her mother’s surgeon, Dr. Rogsbert Phillips-Reed, founded Sisters By Choice in 1989. The non-profit supports men and women diagnosed with breast cancer and sponsors the Pink Ribbon 5k Run Walk. The duo is looking forward to the event.

“I love my mother-in-law, so it’s definitely in her name and her support. We also wanted to show our financial support as well,” Raymond said.

The couple raised more than their goal of $5,000, however, they know it will take a lot more money.

“The funds will go directly to the breast cancer mobile clinic, where it has waiting rooms and exam rooms and so forth,” Raymond said, explaining how the mobile clinic is a lifeline to underserved communities in Georgia, offering mammograms, biopsies and other services.

“Breast cancer disproportionately affects Black women, who are diagnosed with breast cancers at much later stages in life,” Abdulbaaqee said, adding how that contributes to a low survival rate for Black women. “We all have a role to play, and we all are a part of the support system,” she said.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the run walk starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. There’s also a virtual 5K for those who can’t participate in person. For more information, click here.