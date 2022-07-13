GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Splash pads are a fun way to cool off, but they could also pose a danger to your health. The CDC shares some things you should know to protect yourself and your kids.

Kids at Graves Park in Norcross beat the heat on Tuesday with a little splash pad action.

“It’s a cool, fun park, that will keep you cool as well,” said Kar Jackson, 12.

The adults, including Sonny Gillespie, who brought his four-year-old godson, Shaun, to the splash pad, watched the action from the shade. “Anytime it’s hot, you know, it’s been 100 degrees out here in Georgia, this is a great place to bring the kids. There’s plenty of shade for the parents,” he said.

Everything looks safe on the surface, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says germs lurking in the water can cause extreme sickness.

Bakari Williams, 3, died from a fatal brain-eating amoeba found at a splash pad in Arlington, Texas last year. Family members here in Gwinnett County are taking precautions.

“Sometimes, we try to have shower shoes, but it’s not always the case, so we have alcohol wipes and stuff,” Gillespie said.

“Take showers, make sure everybody is good at the end of the day, go home, sanitize your stuff, wash it right away,” said William Ayala, who came to the splash pad with his nieces and nephews.

Gwinnett County Aquatics Manager Jim Cyrus issued this statement:

Both of our Interactive Fountains are operated the same way that our pools and aquatic centers are. We keep the minimum chlorine residual much higher than required by the health department. Water is checked several times per day by staff. The facilities are not only sanitized by chlorine, but also have U/V disinfection systems. The Gwinnett County Health Department also inspects these facilities.

Not all splash pads are regulated, so they may not disinfect the water at all. It’s why the CDC recommends taking these steps to avoid spreading germs.

Stay out of the water if you are sick with diarrhea.

Shower before getting in the water.

Take kids on bathroom breaks or check diapers every hour to prevent them from using the splash pad as a bathroom.

Never swallow the water.

Never sit or stand on the jets.

For more splash pad safety information from the CDC, click here.