ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Jason Lary, the former mayor of Stonecrest, is going to prison. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to serve more than four years. Lary was convicted of fraud, conspiracy and theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars of the city’s COVID relief funds.

Judge Thomas Thrash called Lary’s actions deplorable, before sentencing him to serve 57 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. Lary also has to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution. Stonecrest neighbors say justice was served.

“I’m hopeful that community members will feel that the federal government took this injustice seriously,” said Malaika Wells, the president of the Stonecrest Citizens Coalition.

“I agree it could have been more, but I’m satisfied with what we got,” said Reverend Richard Stone, a Stonecrest resident.

“What is most important is the message that it sends, that this kind of behavior will not be accepted,” said Dele Lowman, another Stonecrest resident and a former president of the coalition.

Others like Faye Coffield argue Lary got a break . “I don’t think he got enough time. I really don’t, because other people who did this as individuals for themselves, they got more time.”

Before the sentencing, family members and friends spoke on his behalf, all pleading for leniency by citing his community service, no prior criminal history, and they said he’s battling prostate cancer.

Prosecuting Attorney Trevor Wilmot argued Lary was battling cancer when he committed fraud and said not sending him to jail would send the wrong message. Judge Thrash agreed and also denied Attorney Dwight Thomas’s request to allow Lary to serve time at home.

“His family may have seen a different side, but that’s not anything that we would have seen,” Lowman said, citing several instances where residents said he abused their trust.

“There had been many indications in his past that indicated he was capable of this,” Coffield said.

“I would think that a man who was suffering from a debilitating disease would also be a man of good moral character,” said Stone.

In court, Lary apologized to his family and the citizens of Stonecrest and said, “I still think i can get past this illness to contribute to my community and my race.” Residents say he has yet to apologize outside of the courtroom.

“Until you apologize, you haven’t taken responsibility, and we want this to be a message to everyone who lives in Stonecrest. Don’t bring it here,” said Stone.

They’re also focusing on rebuilding the 95% Black city and the businesses that suffered as a result of what the judge and prosecutor called sophisticated schemes.

“We don’t know how many of those people lost their businesses or face hardship because of what he did,” said Coffield.

Lary didn’t show much emotion during the sentencing until leaving the courtroom and comforting his wife. He is expected to begin serving his sentence on December 15, but his health issues may cause a delay.

The City of Stonecrest did not respond to our statement request. Thomas declined to comment on Lary’s behalf, citing an ongoing federal investigation, and Lary’s family declined to comment following the sentencing.