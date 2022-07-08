TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Tampa Police Department have arrested a suspect in the early morning shooting on Friday, July 8.

Just before 3:00 a.m. the Tampa Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a male who had been shot in the area of 401 S. Howard Ave. Once officers arrived on scene, they located a 22-year-old black male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and began providing emergency aid according to reports. The victim did succumb to his injuries.

Officers began to establish a perimeter in an effort to locate the suspect. Jarred Deon White, 25, had approached one of the officers and informed them he had just shot someone. According to officials, officers recovered a 9mm handgun from White’s front waistband.

It was reported that there had been a previous verbal altercation between White and the victim inside a local bar earlier and that after leaving the bar, White reinitiated a verbal confrontation with the victim, challenging him to fight. This then led to a physical altercation and escalated to White shooting and killing the victim.

White was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree. He was taken to Orient Road Jail.