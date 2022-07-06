‘Big Brother’ announced Wednesday the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 24th season of the series when they move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired “BB Motel” during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the exclusive 24/7 live feed throughout the season.

This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist, among others. With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.

CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Immediately following BIG BROTHER’s premiere event will be the 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).