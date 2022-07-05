HIGHLAND PARK, IL (CBS News) — Six people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and more than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who had been identified as a person of interest, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. local time, nearly nine hours after the shooting. Officials said his vehicle was spotted and he was stopped after a brief pursuit. They said he would be taken to the Highland Park Police Department as the investigation continues.

“This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened,” Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said Monday night.

Police and witnesses earlier in the day said the gunman was shooting at the crowd from the roof of a business near the parade route.

Investigators said a firearm had been recovered from the scene. Covelli described the weapon as “a high-powered rifle.”

