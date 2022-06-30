Pilots demonstrate outside of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport demanding new contracts with more pay and better schedules. (photo: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Delta pilots picketed in Atlanta and nationwide on Thursday, protesting the gridlock of their contract negotiations, as the airline battles ongoing staffing shortages and flight cancellations. Now, the pilots have taken an unprecedented step in pressuring management for changes.

Delta Air Line travelers weighed in on the sight of pilots demonstrating outside of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Delta management.

“They need to be focused on the people who have our lives in their hands. They should be paid better,” said Grettel Bromfield, a traveler.

“They need to get their proper rest. They don’t need to make them fly so much that they’re just exhausted,” said Rebecca Jones, who was traveling to New Orleans to celebrate her birthday.

Four hundred off-duty Delta pilots in Atlanta joined more than 1,200 pilots nationwide in protest to demand a new contract.

“They’re out there overscheduling to try to grab every amount of revenue that they can, understandably. However, it’s pushing us to the breaking point,” said Captain Jason Ambrosi, the chairman of the Delta Pilots Union. “The Delta pilots have flown tirelessly throughout the pandemic as front line leaders, carrying their passengers safely to their destination,” he said.

Pilots say the issues include flying record amounts of overtime and being overworked and underpaid, all under an outdated, six-year-old contract. “They’re urging Delta to be responsible in scheduling. Only schedule the amount of flying that we have pilots to fly,” Ambrosi said.

According to the union, Delta cancelled more flights than any other major airline over Memorial Day Weekend. Pilots are concerned more disruptions are ahead for the Fourth of July holiday.

Union representatives turned the heat up on Delta management through an unprecedented move of casting a vote of “no confidence” on the airline’s board of directors.

A Delta spokesperson issued this statement:

This informational exercise by some of our off-duty pilots will not disrupt our operation for our customers. Earlier this year, Delta, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), and a representative from the National Mediation Board restarted our mediated contract negotiations that had been paused for almost two years due to the pandemic. Our goal remains to continue providing Delta pilots with an industry-leading overall contract with the best compensation based on pay, retirement, work rules, and profit sharing. We’re also committed to making sure the contract language supports our ability to run a world-class operation, maintain a strong balance sheet, and invest in our business for our customers and employees alike.

“This visible solidarity today will move the needle at the table,” Ambrosi said. “I’m confident that Delta management will see these many pilots out here and say, ‘Wow, these guys are serious, and it’s time to bargain in good faith.’”

There’s no word on how long the negotiations will last, but Ambrosi says the protests will continue until the needle moves.