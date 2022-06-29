NEW YORK (CBS News) — R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday on federal sex trafficking charges during a court hearing in New York before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

Prosecutors recommended that the R&B star from Chicago get at least 25 years in prison, while the defense argued for a sentence of 10 years or less.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty of racketeering and other counts last year.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s misconduct received a new round of scrutiny after a docuseries aired in 2019 called “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which accusers spoke candidly about their experiences with him. Some alleged they were ordered to sign nondisclosure forms, and were subjected to threats and violence.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, victims took the stand, some through tears, saying Kelly preyed on and abused them and misled his fans. Kelly, who made no eye contact with the victims as they delivered their remarks, looked straight ahead or down with his hands placed on the defense table.

Click here for more details from CBS News