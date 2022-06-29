Travis Moya discusses his ongoing call for justice nearly one year after he was attacked by an Alpharetta police K9 outside of his home. (photo: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis dropped the criminal charges against Travis Moya, nearly one year after he was attacked by a K9 with the Alpharetta Police Department. Moya and his attorneys shared why he’s still fighting for justice.

Moya is still reliving the nightmare of being attacked by K9 Aries last July, when he was reportedly having a mental health crisis and police were called to his home.

“I heard the first command of ‘get him,’ and then I heard the second command of ‘get him’ again,” he recalled. “Death did cross my mind, but I didn’t know what to expect.”

Alpharetta police charged him with felony and misdemeanor obstruction.

“All of the charges against Mr. Moya have been dropped, including all felonies, all misdemeanors, which is exactly what justice deserved,” said L. Chris Stewart, one of his attorneys.

“At no point should any charges ever have been lodged against Mr. Moya. At no point did he do anything felonious to any officers or to the K9,” said Attorney and Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs, who also represents Moya.

Although the district attorney dropped the charges, he’s still feeling the ripple affects. “I’ve been turned down from numerous jobs because of these charges and accusations and so forth, so it’s affecting me emotionally, financially,” Moya said.

“Our lives will never be the same, and I don’t know what type of justice I could recommend for something like this case,” said Kami Moya, his wife.

They’re now taking the next step toward justice, with plans to file a civil suit. Attorneys blame both the handler and the dog, saying the dog has a history of being unlawfully deployed. “We’ve also discovered, not only was Mr. Moya unfairly attacked, but the night before, this same K9 was let loose on another individual,” Stewart said.

Police investigated the incident and previously said the use of force was necessary, accusing Moya of resisting the three officers involved, Chris Benfield, Jason Frudden and Mike Esposito.

An Alpharetta city spokesperson responding on behalf of police said the city does not comment on the DA’s decisions, but he did say officers Esposito and Frudden have since resigned to pursue other jobs, and K9 Aries is also no longer with the police department.

“This will be removed from his record, and he will be able to move on with his life from the criminal aspect, but the scarring and emotional damage and the physical damage have to be recompensed,” said Griggs.

The attorneys expect to release more details once the civil suit is filed next month.