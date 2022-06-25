TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are alerting the public of several imposter scams involving individuals claiming to be United States Attorneys, FBI Agents, or other law enforcement officials.

Individuals receiving such calls are encouraged to report the solicitations to their FBI Jacksonville Division and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share that data with law enforcement.

During the calls, appearing to come from the Northern District United States Attorney’s Office telephone number, the imposters attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest purportedly related to a claim of human trafficking, or other similar offenses. The intended victims are advised they can avoid arrest by paying a monetary fine.

The tactics utilized appear credible, such as providing information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and physical courthouse addresses. The fraudsters also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency.

If you have been contacted or believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and to the Federal Trade Commission.

Things to remember: