Community leaders and elected officials collaborate in Atlanta on ideas to solve police violence and voting rights struggles. (photo: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A big gathering of minds on police reform and voting rights is underway at the Big Ideas Summit in Atlanta. Elected officials and community leaders have come together from around the country for a call to action and solutions.

Organizers of the summit say all hands are on deck to end police violence and secure voting rights. The event was spurred by the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others, as well as the sweeping changes made to election laws across the country.

“All politics that affect you directly are local politics,” said Reverend Dr. Merchuria Chase-Williams, an associate minister at Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Smyrna.

Chase-Williams joins other ministers, community leaders and elected officials at the summit working to come up with ideas she’ll take back to her church. “There should be training in the church on how you relate to people, how you have to be civically engaged,” she said.

People For the American Way, an advocacy group fighting against right-wing extremism, is hosting the summit at the W Atlanta Hotel. “This weekend is all about coming together to advance our agenda around democracy, public safety and freedom to learn,” said People For the American Way Director of Leadership Programs Raquel Jones.

PFTAW teamed up with the Avalan Institute for Applied Research to create a report called All Safe: Transforming Public Safety.

“It’s essentially a handbook, but for elected officials that provides them with a large range of policy options,” said the institute’s founder and director Niaz Kasravi.

She says it replaces traditional policing with an Ithaca, New York model that involves restructuring public safety and holding officers accountable. Advocates say it’s why defending voting rights is all the more important.

“We need these elected officials to be able to take bold stances around reimagining public safety , but we also have to ensure the right to vote so that we have those bold, progressive electors there,” said Jones.

Local leaders expect to walk away with big ideas to inspire their communities.

“I’m hoping to learn from other individuals on how to do that outreach and how to do that engagement, so I can keep my constituents engaged,” said Clarkston City Councilwoman At-Large Yterenickia Bell.

“Not only are we learning from one another, we are strategizing to see how we can make a difference, to ensure that all people are treated with equity,” said Chase-Williams. “I am hoping that, as inspired as I am already, I’ll leave here even more ready to work.”

To view or download the full All Safe: Transforming Public Safety report, click here.