Neil Patrick Harris, American star of stage and screen, will be joining the cast of the long-running British science fiction series “Doctor Who” and is presently filming scenes set to air on BBC and BBC America in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary.
Russell T Davies, the series' current showrunner, said, "It's my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"
Harris posted a photo of himself from the production on his Instagram feed.
Harris posted a photo of himself from the production on his Instagram feed.

Apparently, the Emmy-and-Tony award-winner will be a foe of the Doctor's, since his response was, "This Doctor has no idea what's in store. And even if he does… Who cares?"
Ncuti Gatwa was recently announced as the newest Doctor to helm the TARDIS. Gatwa will become the 14th Doctor, taking the iconic role over from Jodie Whitaker later this year.