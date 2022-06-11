GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A Gwinnett County early learning program called the Building Brains Anywhere program, also known as B2 Anywhere, has received national recognition. The program is providing students with the skills needed to enter kindergarten.

Four-year-old Idris Suleiman enjoyed a morning of science activities at a B2 Anywhere event at Lucky Shoals Park. “It’s nice. I think it’s introducing kids to science and it’s educational while it’s fun,” said Kalpna Ramalal, his mother.

“B2 Anywhere specifically provides safe, fun and engaging early learning opportunities, starting from birth to age 8,” said Gwinnett Community Services Deputy Department Director Lindsey Jorstad.

The program was launched in 2021 and addresses one of the biggest challenges in early learning. “52% of Gwinnett students were entering kindergarten unprepared, so the county, in addition to community partners and Gwinnett County public schools came together to create an early learning collaborative force,” said Jorstad.

B2 team members travel in mobile units to deliver literacy tools, STEM enrichment and hands-on activities. Over 3,000 early learners and their caregivers participated in the first year alone.

The program won the county a 2022 Social Justice Award through the National Association of County Park and Recreational Professionals. “The award recognizes outstanding leadership and collaboration with the community programs and projects,” Jorstad said.

Right now, they’re heading to parks and playgrounds through the summer boost program. “We are targeting schools that have a 70% or more free reduced rate,” said Jorstad. “Hopefully other communities around the state and around the nation can also model what Gwinnett is doing here.”

B2 also oversees more than 50 free little libraries called great little mind book exchanges. For more information, click here.