The show “BMF” – which stands for Black Mafia Family – is now filming new episodes in the Atlanta area and currently has a casting call out for Atlanta locals would you like to work as paid extras on the set of BMF.

Please note that the casting call is only for extras and small, non-speaking roles. To be considered for the background roles, you must be local to the Atlanta area as travel expenses are not covered. The extras casting directors for the show are CAB Casting in Atlanta.

CAB Castings, LLC. is looking for PAID EXTRAS for the Returning Starz series “BMF” filming here in ATLANTA, GA.

They are casting for the following specific extras for scenes, see below:

If available, please email bmfextras@gmail.com with the following subject line that best fit what you’re applying for:

-FREAKNIK PATRON 6/13

-FREAKNIK PATRON W/ CAR 6/13

-FREAKNIK FRAT PATRON 6/13

-FREAKNIK SORROR PATRON 6/13

-FREAKNIK DANCER 6/13

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

– Name

– Number

– DATE OF BIRTH. (FOR COVID TESTING PURPOSES)

– Sizes (Shirt, Pants & Shoe)

-Are you vaccinated? If so a copy of your vaccination card

-2 Recent photos of yourself

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!

MUST BE AVAILABLE TO COVID TEST FRIDAY 06/10/2022 (6AM-9AM)