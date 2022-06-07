Contact link to submit: https://tinyurl.com/ycy4eej8
MINOR BACKGROUND Casting Notice
————————
DATES NEEDED: (please let us know what options works best for you!)
OPTION #1 (FEMALE AGE 15 – 17)
Covid test #1: TUESDAY JUNE 14
Covid Test Rate: $25.00/2
Location: Union City, GA
Filming Date #1: THURSDAY JUNE 16
Filming Rate: $100/8 hours overtime if necessary + $50 activity bump (jogging in gym class)
Location: Avondale Estates, GA
Filming Date #2: FRIDAY JUNE 17
Filming Rate: $100/8 hours + overtime if necessary
Location: Avondale Estates, GA
—————————-
OPTION #2 (FEMALE & MALE AGE 9 – 17)
Covid test #1: TUESDAY JUNE 14
Covid Test Rate: $25.00/2
Location: Union City, GA
Filming Date #1: THURSDAY JUNE 16
Filming Rate: $100/8 hours overtime if necessary
Location: Avondale Estates, GA
ROLE CASTING: 1975 STUDENT
TO SUBMIT for this role:
Please fill out the above submission link OR send us an email ASAP to – innocentseason1@gmail.com
With subject line ‘STUDENT’
Emails must include the following:
-First & Last Name
-Phone Number
-Email Address
-Recent Color Photo
-Height, weight, pant size, shirt size, shoe size, waist measurement
-Are you registered with On Location Casting (helpful but not required
