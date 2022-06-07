ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — So far, the City of Atlanta has moved four families out of the dreadful conditions at the Forest Cove Apartments, but roughly 200 residents are still there, months after the city first announced it had identified new affordable housing units for most tenants. City Councilman Jason Winston discussed the latest developments on the relocation efforts.

News that the city would soon rescue them from the slum-like conditions at the apartments gave tenants some much-needed hope. Before then, optimism was at an all-time low. Winston has been working with the city to move things forward.

“I’m happy to report that we had our first four residents this week that were relocated, got the keys to their brand new apartment,” said Winston.

The city just allocated $1.5 million to jumpstart the process, as roughly 200 residents continue waiting for more suitable living arrangements.

“You gotta remember, this is a 50-year problem, and to say that we’ve gotten this close and started moving people out within the first five months of this year is unprecedented,” Winston said.

Several agencies and non-profits are involved in the process, and the process has involved several hurdles. Officials wanted to avoid uprooting students during the school year. There were also concerns about making sure HUD vouchers were transferable, limiting their rent payments to 30% of their income.

“I’m happy to report we’ve gotten past that hurdle, and so, right now we’re just focused on making sure we find adequate housing for the families that live in Forest Cove,” said Winston. “Each family has the opportunity to go toward three different housing complexes to make sure they’re a suitable, viable option for their family.”

Forest Cove Property Management Company Millenia is reportedly still appealing a judge’s decision to demolish the property. In the meantime, Winston says the city is still working to relocate everyone as soon as possible.

Part of the relocation effort has led to the Atlanta Board of Education’s decision to close Thomasville Heights Elementary School. The board voted 6 to 2 in favor of closing the school in the fall. Officials say about three-fourths of the school’s students live at the Forest Cove Apartments.

“My hope is that APS finds a way to get the school back open as soon as possible, and I know a lot of that is contingent upon bringing folks back to the Thomasville community,” said Winston, who indicated the closure is temporary.

Once residents leave the apartment complex, school attendance is projected to plummet. Students who went to Thomasville Heights will now go to Slater Elementary School.