A new Christian TV show is currently casting Christian couples living in the Atlanta area and surrounding communities for a new Biblical counseling show titled “Transformed Couples.”
The show’s producers are currently seeking couples dealing with struggles like trust issues, arguing, financial issues, separation, substance abuse, depression, pornography, lust, infidelity, issues raising children, jealousy, and other sorts of problems.
Individuals interested in participating in the series can visit the producers’ website for more information at https://transformed.org/casting/.