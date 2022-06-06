YTAC (Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp) began its 1st Cohort in the summer of 2020 including only 20 High School seniors in Charlotte. Photo: YTAC
The youth technology apprenticeship Cohort is looking for high school students and recent high school graduates to take part in its free virtual program. It launches later this month.
Participants in the Charlotte-based STEM program learn how to code and even build their own video games.
Many have gone on to paid internships at major companies and also landed jobs in fields starting at $55,000 a year. About 1,000 students sign up for the program each year.
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is a sponsor of the event. The deadline to sign up is June 13. For more information, click here.