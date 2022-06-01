ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Thousands of kids will be able to land jobs this summer through a city youth employment program. Mayor Andre Dickens held a signing day for several businesses committed to offering jobs.

There’s signing day in sports and May 27, 2022 was a signing day for summer youth jobs. Companies committed to employing 3,000 youth, ages 14 to 24, for the summer. The companies include Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Coca-Cola Bottling United and Georgia Aquarium. “The city has already identified 300 positions within the government’s purview with a starting salary of $15 an hour,” Dickens said.

Youth like Deion Rainey a rising junior at Georgia State University, have already committed to accessing the opportunities. Rainey is planning to work as a city intern. “I believe I speak for all of us when I say that we are extremely excited for this opportunity that Mayor Dickens and the city officials of Atlanta have made possible,” he said.

Jordan Barber is a rising senior at Maynard Jackson High School planning her second Parks and Recreation internship with the city. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to nurture my younger peers, as well as make a little money to have a little check in my pocket,” she said,

The 3,000 youth will get valuable work experience and job skills to go with those paychecks.

“These kids will be exposed to about 280,000 guests every single day at the airport,” said Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari.

“We’re looking at Material Handler. It’s an entry-level warehouse position. Also, Merchandisers are entry merchandising sales positions that we have that start off with Coca-Cola United,” said Victor Ragland, the Atlanta Division Director for Coca-Cola Bottling United.

“If they choose to come and dive at Georgia Aquarium and get to the depths of that exhibit or the ocean, we want them to be a part of that,” said Dr. Brian Davis, the president and CEO of Georgia Aquarium.

MARTA is providing free or discounted cards for youth enrolled in the program, and the city is urging more employers to sign up. For more information, click here.