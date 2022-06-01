An American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) swims in a cypress swamp in the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, Barataria, Louisiana on April 22, 2017. (Credit: THOMAS WATKINS/AFP via Getty Images)

LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Largo Police Department are investigating a death of a man that was found in the shoreline of Taylor Lake in Largo on Tuesday, May 31.

Sean Thomas McGuinness, 47, was found on Tuesday around 8 a.m. after a bystander walking their dog in Taylor Park Found him along the shoreline.

According to reports, detectives believe McGuinness was looking for frisbees in the water and an alligator is believed to be involved in the death. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, it was apparent that McGuinness suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake.

Detectives believe this occurred during nighttime hours as McGuinness did not appear to be in the lake for a long period of time.

According to Park Management, McGuinness was known to frequent the park and enter the lake with disregard to the posted “no swimming” signs around the area.

McGuinness was found within a few feet of a disc in the water. He was known to sell discs back to people within the Taylor Park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called according to reports, and gator trappers responded to Taylor Lake.

This investigation is still ongoing.