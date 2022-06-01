ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Atlanta Pride Run 5K scheduled for June 5, 2022, could be the biggest one yet in the event’s 32-year history, according to Front Runners Atlanta, the organization that hosts the run. Organizers shared how it will support the LGBTQ+ community.

More than 1,200 runners are expected to participate in this year’s event at Piedmont Park, which is more than double the amount of participants in 2019. The run holds special meaning for members of the LGBTQ+ community. “I feel the excitement, I feel my blood rushing, I’m running, I feel free,” said Eric Arturo Nunez, a volunteer who appeared in a video to help promote the event.

For many, the Pride Run is about having the freedom to run or walk, and the freedom to be who you are. “You don’t feel judged. You want to show your love to everyone,” Nunez said in the video.

“Everyone’s so much more supportive. It’s just a world of difference from when we first started,” said Front Runners Atlanta President Thomas Barker.

Organizers call it pride weekend condensed into one day. “Groups like Dykes on Bikes, the Mayor’s LGBT Council, Atlanta Pride, the Atlanta Track Club. It’s a community-wide event,” Barker said.

“You don’t have to be gay. You don’t have to be trans. We are welcoming everyone to come out there,” said DJ Pulce, the creative director and communications chair for Atlanta Pride Run.

They reflected on the Pride movement and the fight for equal rights. There are still groups of people and politicians who very much do not want us to achieve equality, so the fight is alive and well, even though we’ve made a lot of progress,” said Barker.

They plan to have lots of entertainment and supporters waiting at the finish line with open arms. “Seeing that kind of support from the community goes a long way in helping us continue the fight,” Pulce said.

Proceeds from the run will go toward the Trans Housing Coalition, AID Atlanta and other organizations. “To actually see us all on that one day, not only running but walking, and then cheering each other on, it means so much to me as an LGBT person just to see that we’re accepted and that this can be our home.”

For information on participating or volunteering for the Atlanta Pride Run on Sunday, June 5, click here.