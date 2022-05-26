UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. Instead, classes are canceled and graduation is on hold.

In the wake of a deadly mass shooting, that left 19 young students and two teachers dead, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers.

A prayer vigil held on the evening of May 25 at the Uvalde County Fairplex arena drew hundreds of people, including Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, and Senator Ted Cruz.

Pastors from four local churches led prayers for all those affected. Many in the crowd wore maroon — the school’s colors — and some brought signs with the names of victims they knew.

“I’m feeling heartbroken,” said mourner Millie Garcia. “I went to this school. I grew up here. I know the parents and grandparents of some of the kids. It’s hard to accept this. I feel like the guy destroyed us.

As Andrew Amado paid his respects he said, “I didn’t think I would feel it like this. I’ve got two little girls at home and I’m a gun owner too. For me, it’s a lot.”

There are two funeral homes in Uvalde. CBS 11 News spoke with owners and operators on Wednesday and they both confirmed that they are offering funeral services at no cost for the victims of the shooting. It’s not clear however when services will begin. The funeral home directors have just begun to meet with families and the bodies of those who were killed have yet to be released from the medical examiner’s office.

