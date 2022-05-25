UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)- We are beginning to learn more about the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 — children and adults — dead and many others critically injured.

The shooter who walked into Robb Elementary School and opened fire has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde. Law enforcement sources say he shot his grandmother, then drove to the school with a handgun and an AR-15. He continued his rampage until police arrived and was killed at the scene.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez, in addition to the weapons and ammunition, Ramos wore a “tactical vest” as body armor. He said all of the children and teachers who died were inside a single classroom where the shooter barricaded himself.

We are also learning the names of some of the victims killed in the mass shooting.

