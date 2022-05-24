UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP)—The death toll in a Texas school shooting has risen. According to officials, 18 children were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

The shooting happened shortly before noon on May 24. The elementary school has an enrollment of just under 600 students, grades 2nd – 4th.

State. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said three adults were killed. Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities, but it was not immediately clear whether that number included the 18-year-old assailant.

Governor Greg Abbott said responding law enforcement officers killed the suspect. CBS News confirmed the suspect had a handgun and an assault rifle with him during the attack. Abbott said the suspect was a senior at a nearby high school and shot his 66-year-old grandmother sometime before entering the elementary school.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene to CBS News of arriving parents pulling 2nd and 3rd graders from school windows to safety.

The district said that the city’s civic center was used as a reunification center and that parents could pick up their children there once everyone was accounted for.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously shared on Facebook that 13 children were transported there for treatment. Their post also said two patients were deceased.

A second hospital, University Hospital, tweeted shortly after the shooting, “We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time.”

Click here for more details from CBS News DFW.