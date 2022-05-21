MARIETTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — If you’re feeling nostalgic and you’re fond of that all-time favorite Blockbuster video store, you’ll get kick out of an experience currently happening in Marietta. Save the Video Store is an immersive experience, where you can play a role in your favorite 90s movie.

When you walk inside MovieBuster for the Save the Video Store experience, cast members hand you a VHS tape to return. You’re then ushered into the Blockbuster-styled 75-minute experience, where you’ll interact with some famous 90s film characters, like the Men in Black.

At the video return counter, an employee may abruptly take the tape and inform you, “You didn’t rewind it, and it’s also three days late.” You may also find yourself having to save that co-worker from a dinosaur attack before getting whisked away for a “She’s All That” 90s makeover.

“Ultimately, you’ve got to not only save the video store, but you have to save yourself and make sure you survive through the experience,” said Stephen Beehler, a producer.

We can all thank Captain Marvel for the movie scene that inspired all of this. “This concept was created by our writer/director Erin Stegeman,” said Beehler. “When Captain Marvel crashed into the Blockbuster video store at the beginning of the movie, she was like, ‘Wait a second. There’s something we can do with this,’” he said.

Stegeman connected with the Into the Film production crew, and the rest is history.

“You’ll also be playing 90s trivia games, a couple of interesting video-inspired relays,” Beehler said.

Angelique Bates, who starred in Nickelodeon’s ‘All That,’ says she’s looking forward to it. “I’m an 80s baby, so when I saw Blade and The Craft and all that, it just took me down the childhood memory lane, and it’s positive, like, we need a lot of positivity in the world right now,” she said.

After it’s all over, you’ll exit through the Sketchy Manager’s Secret Bar for some 90s inspired drinks.

Save the Video Store is in Marietta until June 12 at The Avenue West Cobb at 3625 Dallas Highway #470, Suite 830, Marietta, GA 30064. The venue is located in the shopping center section near Panera Bread. For a link to ticket and other information, click here.