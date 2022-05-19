(CW69 News at 10) — The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit based in Washington, D.C., has released its 16th annual guide to sunscreen.
EWG tested more than 1,800 sunscreens and of those, only 500 met its standard for protection and safety. Experts say when looking for sunscreen, there is one ingredient, in particular, to stay away from.
“In terms of ingredients of concern, one of the ones we’ve highlighted for over a decade now is oxybenzone,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist with the Environmental Working Group. “It’s very common in sunscreens. It has been linked and associated with impacts on the reproductive system. There’s a number of potential health harms.”
Click here for a look at the full sunscreen report, including those for children.