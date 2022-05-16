(CBS News) — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Tuesday to Buffalo, New York, “to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting,” the White House said Sunday.

Ten people were killed and three injured Saturday in what officials are calling a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was arraigned Saturday on a charge of murder in the first degree, the most severe murder charge under New York law. He pleaded not guilty.

Buffalo authorities on Sunday released the names and ages of the victims, who ranged in age from 32 to 86. These are the victims:

Roberta Drury, 32, of Buffalo

Margus Morrison, 52, of Buffalo

Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, N.Y.

Aaron Salter

Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo

Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo

Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo

Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo

Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo

Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo

Mr. Biden said Sunday that he has been receiving updates from the White House, which is working with the Justice Department.

“We’re still gathering the facts; already the Justice Department has stated publicly and as investigating the matter as a hate crime, racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism as they do,” Mr. Biden said. “We must all work together to address the hate. The remains the stain on the soul of American hearts are heavy once again. What a resolve must never ever waver.”

